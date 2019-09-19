United Technologies (UTX) Stake Increased by Puzo Michael J; As Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Greystone Managed Investments Has Decreased by $944,200 Its Holding

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 37.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 188,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The institutional investor held 320,310 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74 million, down from 509,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $997.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.81. About 427,362 shares traded. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has declined 4.90% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HBM News: 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C; 18/04/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS INC EXTENDS GAINS, RISES 8.9 PCT TO C$9.70, AS BASE METALS PRICES CLIMB; 03/04/2018 – ROYAL NICKEL CORP – HUDBAY HAS NOT PROVIDED REED MINE 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q REV. $386.7M, EST. $366.4M; 02/05/2018 – HUDBAY MINERALS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 19C; 29/03/2018 Hudbay Announces Updated Technical Report for Constancia and Provides Annual Reserve and Resource Update; 16/04/2018 – Hudbay to Host Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – Hudbay Minerals 1Q Net $41.4M; 03/05/2018 – Hudbay Announces Election of Directors

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 5.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 2,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 54,770 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.13 million, up from 51,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $137.61. About 1.25 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,269 shares to 47,523 shares, valued at $12.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 2,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,348 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur, Japan-based fund reported 20,883 shares. Trust Of Vermont has invested 1.55% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Viking LP holds 6.74 million shares. Btr Cap holds 2.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 87,006 shares. Perkins Coie Trust, Washington-based fund reported 10,830 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.18% or 3,423 shares. Ashfield Capital Limited Liability has 0.22% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 15,986 shares. Vantage Invest Prtn Ltd Liability Company owns 57,681 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Lc holds 25,276 shares. Fil Limited invested in 0% or 19,155 shares. 15,329 are held by Endurance Wealth Mgmt. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 88,803 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.34% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Diamond Hill Mgmt accumulated 2.85M shares. 549,271 are held by Toronto Dominion State Bank.

Analysts await Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 111.11% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Hudbay Minerals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 36,034 shares to 386,417 shares, valued at $32.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 65,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 947,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).