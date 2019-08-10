United Technologies (UTX) Stake Increased by Pershing Square Capital Management Lp; Maryland Capital Management Increased A T & T (T) Stake by $713,682; Share Price Rose

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 23,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 255,896 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.03 million, up from 232,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.38 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Was Contacted by Mueller Over Payments to Cohen; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says in Memo Hiring Michael Cohen Was `Big Mistake’; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T DID NOT BREAK THE LAW – STEPHENSON IN MEMO; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments Trump lawyer more than reported — source familiar; 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New AI Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 10/05/2018 – AT&T Is Said to Have Hired Cohen to Work on Time Warner Merger

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.82M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04 million, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 2.29M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “United Technologies Q2 Earnings Beat (NYSE: UTX) – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Defense Companies Need to Merge or Die. The Raytheon and United Technologies Deal Shows Why. – Barron’s” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Twilio, AT&T And More – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Macy’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:M) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: It Helps To Lose Customers – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: On Track To Achieve Its Goals – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aphria: Don’t Be Fooled By The Relief Rally – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

