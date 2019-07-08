United Technologies (UTX) Stake Held by Novare Capital Management Llc; Rice Hall James & Associates Increases Position in Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 3,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,001 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.57M, up from 78,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 3.55 million shares traded or 3.34% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 324,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.66 million, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $516.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.38. About 674,306 shares traded. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 44.49% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Akebia Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKBA); 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, OPTIMIZATION OF VADADUSTAT PROGRAM; 12/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 4Q Net $12.3M; 03/04/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 12/03/2018 Akebia Therapeutics 4Q Rev $87.3M; 15/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics at UBS Global Healthcare Conference May 22; 09/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 30/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys New 2.5% Position in Akebia Therapeutics

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.38, from 3.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold AKBA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 80.45 million shares or 48.09% less from 154.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rice Hall James Assocs holds 0.41% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) or 1.55M shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt owns 44,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 16,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mgmt holds 0% or 1.26 million shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Finance owns 31,255 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp holds 0% or 410,427 shares. Mutual Of America Management invested in 0% or 5,500 shares. Johnson Counsel reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Synovus Fincl reported 233 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon has 553,993 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Qs Limited Liability Company reported 202 shares stake. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 12,525 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc has 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). M&T Bank & Trust reported 0% stake.

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 13,615 shares to 227,506 shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 122,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,253 shares, and cut its stake in Meet Group Inc.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $639.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 38,504 shares to 4,199 shares, valued at $339,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Kbw Regional Bking (KRE) by 11,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,425 shares, and cut its stake in Amern Tower Corp Class A (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors Cabot owns 0.97% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 114,046 shares. Cs Mckee Lp holds 0.66% or 58,221 shares. Davis R M Inc reported 272,660 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel holds 0.47% or 14,109 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corp stated it has 657,849 shares. Mackenzie Finance holds 0.51% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1.63M shares. M Holdg has 1.95% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 65,283 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cap Advsrs Limited Company reported 1,531 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.23% or 271,174 shares. Addenda Capital Inc stated it has 11,912 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Fdx has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.29% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 367,641 shares. Montecito State Bank Tru holds 0.15% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 3,802 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.38% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

