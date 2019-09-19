United Technologies (UTX) Stake Held by Global Endowment Management Lp; Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Shareholder Wells Fargo & Company Boosted Its Position by $1.76 Million as Valuation Rose

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 609.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 13,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 15,330 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 2,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $137.76. About 1.18 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 26/03/2018 – Loeb Joins Ackman in United Technologies as CEO Weighs Breakup

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 29,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.06M, up from 1.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $59.46. About 83,354 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $349.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argo Group Intl Hldgs Ltd (NASDAQ:AGII) by 18,738 shares to 177,201 shares, valued at $13.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oceaneering Intl Inc (NYSE:OII) by 118,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,415 shares, and cut its stake in Gopro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO).

More notable recent WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Athene Holding’s (NYSE:ATH) 23% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of WNS (Holdings) Limitedâ€™s (NYSE:WNS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Trading At A 33% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bitauto forms committee to evaluate go-private offer – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilltop stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). D E Shaw And holds 267,605 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Community State Bank Na invested in 0.77% or 30,582 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 15,986 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Capital Advisers Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 316,314 shares. Bollard Group Limited Co stated it has 0.09% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 16,756 are held by Gam Hldgs Ag. Covington Cap Management stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Private Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.95% or 88,151 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Co owns 9.14 million shares. Moreover, Colony Group Ltd Liability has 0.22% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 54,204 shares. 112,275 are owned by Synovus Fin. Miller Invest Management Lp has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 35,964 are owned by Tru Of Toledo Na Oh. Connecticut-based Baxter Bros has invested 0.76% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).