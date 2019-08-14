United Technologies (UTX) Stake Held by Beaumont Financial Partners Llc; As Farmer Bros Co (FARM) Market Valuation Declined, Teton Advisors Has Increased by $529,600 Its Holding

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 7,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 45,971 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 38,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $3.97 during the last trading session, reaching $124.98. About 1.22M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility

Teton Advisors Inc increased its stake in Farmer Bros Co (FARM) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc bought 26,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% . The institutional investor held 292,034 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84M, up from 265,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Farmer Bros Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $223.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $13.09. About 35,702 shares traded. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 12/03/2018 – Farmer Bros. Co. Publishes New Investor Presentation and Fact Sheet on Northlake, Texas Coffee Processing Facility; 09/03/2018 Farmer Bros Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since April 16, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.37 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold FARM shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 7.34% less from 9.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust has 207,582 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fruth accumulated 14,100 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 70,369 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs has 13,664 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 59,309 shares stake. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 309 shares. First Manhattan holds 32,275 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 138,357 shares. Moody Bankshares Division holds 203 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Levin Strategies LP has 0.03% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) for 13,615 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 22,563 shares stake. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 187 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 13,426 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. bill raising debt ceiling for farm bankruptcies heads to White House – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Markets brace for volatility after Argentine opposition upsets Macri in primary – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Safe-Haven ETFs Rally on Global Unrest: ETFs to Snap Up – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Future Farm to Focus on Execution and Expansion of US Hemp Operations – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Non-Farm Payrolls In-Line at 164K, More Q2 Earnings: XOM, CVX & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc Com New (NASDAQ:NEO) by 28,376 shares to 114,780 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Formfactor Inc Com (NASDAQ:FORM) by 119,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,416 shares, and cut its stake in Invitae Corp Com.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “United Technologies says Raytheon merger will return $20B to shareholders by 2023 – Boston Business Journal” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “DOD removes Turkey from the F-35 program, cancels 100 jet sale – Washington Business Journal” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Invs owns 2.37% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 151,630 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 2.06M shares. Horan Capital Mgmt invested 0.18% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance accumulated 26,113 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Sun Life Financial has 0.15% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Glenview Bancorp Tru Dept has 0.14% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated invested 2.73% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fincl Advisory Grp invested in 0.31% or 8,637 shares. Plante Moran Limited Liability accumulated 2,524 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Covington Invest Advsr Incorporated holds 1.05% or 24,049 shares. Peddock Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 4,414 shares. Capwealth Advisors reported 93,594 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.37% or 996,646 shares. 103,187 are owned by Stillwater Capital Advisors Lc. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has 594,098 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio.

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Osi Etf Tr by 66,917 shares to 477,913 shares, valued at $16.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 107,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,697 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IHI).