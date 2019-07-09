United Technologies (UTX) Stake Has Raised by Cacti Asset Management Llc; Gideon Capital Advisors Decreased Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position by $453,201

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 42,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,198 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.75M, up from 110,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $130.87. About 3.18M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 $6.85-$7.10; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC- CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 40.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 9,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,466 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, down from 22,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 3.64 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ NAMES MARTIN RENAUD AS GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Europe Rev Up 14.4%; 19/04/2018 – EU court adviser snubs Nestle KitKat trademark appeal; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R had sold 9,620 shares worth $1.15M on Wednesday, January 30. 10,089 shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B, worth $1.25 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intact Mgmt stated it has 0.29% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Gam Holding Ag holds 0.14% or 26,006 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt owns 127,002 shares. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability accumulated 0.07% or 3,990 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 1,766 shares. Cypress Capital Group holds 26,959 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 2.06M shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg Incorporated invested 0.41% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 4.34 million shares. Moreover, Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,204 shares. 115,549 were reported by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Company reported 0.09% stake. Bangor Fincl Bank holds 0.15% or 6,087 shares in its portfolio. Td Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 40 shares.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,750 shares to 255,125 shares, valued at $97.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,529 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 40,474 shares to 71,284 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 19,756 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.90 million activity. 10,945 shares were sold by Gruber Vinzenz P., worth $501,938.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05M for 24.32 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Grp Limited Com invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.25% or 12,990 shares. Smith Salley & Associates owns 0.09% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 10,963 shares. Palladium Partners Ltd Company invested in 0.19% or 53,786 shares. Private Wealth Advsr owns 8,060 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Roosevelt Investment Gp has invested 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 1.76M are owned by Pictet Asset Management Limited. The New York-based Howe And Rusling Inc has invested 0.12% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 39,765 shares. Fulton National Bank Na holds 0.04% or 10,862 shares in its portfolio. Wade G W & Inc invested in 0.03% or 5,526 shares. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora stated it has 0.13% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Los Angeles Equity Rech Incorporated invested 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). A D Beadell Invest Counsel stated it has 0.93% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Gladius Capital Management LP reported 5,312 shares.