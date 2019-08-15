United Technologies (UTX) Stake Has Boosted by M Holdings Securities Inc; Sun Cmntys (SUI) Position Maintained by Phocas Financial Corp

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 6,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 65,283 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41 million, up from 58,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $124. About 3.05M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 64.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 6,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 16,411 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 10,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $144.59. About 403,256 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $432.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr by 7,760 shares to 21,845 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD) by 18,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,541 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).

