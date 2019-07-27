United Technologies (UTX) Stake Has Boosted by Capital Planning Advisors Llc; Arista Networks (ANET) Holder A-R-T- Advisors Raised Its Position by $1.76 Million as Market Valuation Rose

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 83.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.88M, up from 6,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $272.98. About 674,600 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has declined 1.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Extends Arista Vein System High-Grade With lntercepts Including 2 Meters of 6.68 g/t Gold and 864 g/t Silver; 10/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple at $1 Trillion Soon, IAC Surges, Cheers for Arista — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.49; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Sees 2Q Rev $500M-$514M

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 28.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 5,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,372 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40 million, up from 20,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.21 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Bailey Robert J.. $1.25 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B.