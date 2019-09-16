United Technologies (UTX) Stake Boosted by Lincoln Capital Llc; Rock Springs Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) by 180.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 1.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% . The hedge fund held 1.88 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.55M, up from 670,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Coherus Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.23. About 89,591 shares traded. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has declined 6.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 10/05/2018 – COHERUS BIO 1Q REV. $0, EST. $0; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS GRANTS MYLAN AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 08/03/2018 – COHERUS SEES CHS-1701 EUROPEAN APPROVAL OPINION IN 2H OF 2018; 22/05/2018 – COHERUS OFFERING PRICES AT $14.50/SHR; 04/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SUBMITTED DAY 181 RESPONSES ON NEULASTA; 08/03/2018 – COHERUS BIO 4Q LOSS/SHR 84C, EST. LOSS/SHR 86C; 08/03/2018 STADA SAYS AIMS TO EXPAND BY INTERNATIONALISATION OF BUSINESS, SAYS HAS EXITED ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILARS BUSINESS; 09/04/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Lincoln Capital Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln Capital Llc bought 2,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 38,682 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.04 million, up from 36,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln Capital Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $138.18. About 501,585 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold CHRS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 62.66 million shares or 0.54% more from 62.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sio Capital Lc has 184,366 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Com, Washington-based fund reported 94,688 shares. Charles Schwab Investment reported 0% stake. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Kohlberg Kravis Roberts LP has 3.06M shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Trexquant Investment LP reported 25,213 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 18,636 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Boston Advsrs Lc holds 0.04% or 37,927 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). 26,709 are held by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 4.26 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 315,554 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Partner Investment Mngmt Lp stated it has 12,607 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. First Tru Advsr LP owns 29,640 shares.

More notable recent Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Coherus BioSciences Management to Present at Jefferies 2019 Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Investors Can Find Big Returns with this First Profit Screen – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Play On Coherus BioSciences – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Coherus BioSciences Appoints Thomas Fitzpatrick Chief Legal Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coherus down 8% premarket on settlement with Amgen over trade secrets – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 95,000 shares to 605,000 shares, valued at $104.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 112,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 410,000 shares, and cut its stake in Covetrus Inc.

Lincoln Capital Llc, which manages about $168.21 million and $223.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 21,926 shares to 88,822 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcmillion Cap Management Inc reported 1.68% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Comgest Global Investors Sas holds 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 50,000 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.34% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Tiverton Asset Ltd reported 0.1% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh reported 1.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Global Endowment Mgmt LP accumulated 15,330 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) has 0.34% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5,652 shares. Fruth Inv Management reported 0.38% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Northstar Invest Limited Co has invested 0.36% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Compton Cap Management Ri accumulated 16,453 shares. Davenport Llc has 0.06% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 35,645 shares. Conning reported 12,113 shares. Godsey & Gibb Associate stated it has 127,964 shares or 2.4% of all its holdings. 82,000 are owned by Bp Public Limited Com. St Johns Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,752 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “7 Strong-Buy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Now – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Daniel Loeb’s Top 5 Holdings as of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Collins Aerospace to support L3Harris in bringing new capabilities to the cockpit of 176 C-130H aircraft for the United States Air Force – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Finally, Some Relief on the Trade Front – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies’ (UTX) Otis Appoints Rahul Ghai Chief Financial Officer – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.