United Technologies (UTX) Shares Rose While Mariner Wealth Advisors Lowered by $19.80 Million Its Position; As Analog Devices (ADI) Shares Rose, Shareholder Markel Upped Position

Markel Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markel Corp bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 754,811 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.46 million, up from 699,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markel Corp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $113.29. About 1.58 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 52.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 154,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,050 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.79M, down from 292,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $130.39. About 2.88 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $7.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 27,296 shares to 174,987 shares, valued at $9.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 47,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Thursday, February 14. Another trade for 9,620 shares valued at $1.15 million was sold by Dumais Michael R.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 16.06 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Markel Corp, which manages about $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Deere (NYSE:DE) by 89,500 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $160.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

