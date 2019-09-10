United Technologies (UTX) Shares Declined While Hendershot Investments Increased Its Position; Lmr Partners Llp Stake in Entergy (ETR) Has Raised by $909,245

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 20.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 10,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 58,566 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55 million, up from 48,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $133.68. About 2.03 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Entergy Corp (ETR) by 151.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 9,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 15,892 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, up from 6,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Entergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $111.68. About 1.08M shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 04/05/2018 – ENTERGY RECONNECTED PILGRIM 1 TO GRID THURSDAY AFTER REPAIRS; 27/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 98% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns A1 underlying/Aa3 enhanced to Mexico CSD, NY’s GO bonds; outlook is stable; 29/05/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds Entergy, Exits Suez; 20/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Provides Burns & McDonnell Notice to Proceed as EPC Contractor for New Orleans Power Station; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $6.25-Adj EPS $6.85; 23/04/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES INDIAN POINT 2 REACTOR TO 56% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA CAPITAL l OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 08/03/2018 – ENTERGY NEW ORLEANS GETS APPROVAL TO BUILD NEW ORLEANS POWER ST; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Net $133M

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tata Motors Ltd (NYSE:TTM) by 657,721 shares to 3.06M shares, valued at $38.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 14,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,842 shares, and cut its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).