United Technologies (UTX) Shares Declined While Cacti Asset Management Increased Position by $1.42 Million; Atlanta Capital Group Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $785,232 as Market Value Rose

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 5,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 163,032 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.84 million, down from 168,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 11,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 164,324 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.19 million, up from 153,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.21. About 1.82 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $745.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exch Trd Alpha Fd I (FEM) by 45,986 shares to 95,821 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 12,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,741 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (NYSE:TEVA) by 295,739 shares to 686,543 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.