United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Williams Jones & Associates Decreased Its Position by $459,776; S&Co Has Trimmed Its Range Resources (RRC) Stake by $913,506 as Stock Price Declined

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 3,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,541 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, down from 33,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $132.39. About 988,569 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 2.58 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 07/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – RANGE IS ON TARGET WITH ITS $941 MLN CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Plans to Vote Agaisnt Range Resources Nominees; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT – ALSO INDICATED INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN LETTER TO DIRECTOR OF RANGE’S BOARD; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Range Resources: Broker repeats `buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 02/04/2018 – Range Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Range Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 5,580 shares to 124,818 shares, valued at $19.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) by 9,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd Cl A.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EnerCom Announces Further Presenting Companies at The Oil & Gas Conference® 2019 – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Range Announces Promotion of Dennis Degner to Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Range Resources: Profit From Natural Gas Growth In A Financially-Responsible Manner – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $592,655 activity. Scucchi Mark bought 11,100 shares worth $100,344. FUNK JAMES M also bought $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 60.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RRC’s profit will be $19.10M for 19.25 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Defense Secretary narrows recusal from Raytheon decisions – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Raytheon and Northrop Grumman Team Up to Battle Lockheed Martin in Hypersonics – The Motley Fool” published on June 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Stocks Are Spinning Their Wheels – Investorplace.com” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “B-2 Bomber ejection seat upgrade: Collins Aerospace ACES seat kits on track for delivery this summer – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Stocks See Fed Follow-Through – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 99,153 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $66.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rollins Inc Com (NYSE:ROL) by 11,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc Com.