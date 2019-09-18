United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Whitebox Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $33.53 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Third Point Stake In Ross Stores (ROST) Was Raised

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 1.65 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $163.55M, up from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $108.14. About 1.52M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores 4Q EPS $1.19; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING AUGUST 4, 2018, FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO BE UP 1% TO 2% OVER THE 13 WEEKS ENDED AUGUST 5, 2017; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES 4Q EPS $1.19, EST. 92C; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 257,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 149,333 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.44 million, down from 407,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $137.21. About 1.92M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold ROST shares while 218 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 313.34 million shares or 1.13% less from 316.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manatuck Hill Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 1.30M shares. Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 92,411 shares. Renaissance Gru Ltd Liability holds 309,299 shares. Copeland Mngmt Lc owns 51,870 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0.31% or 22.52M shares. 30,340 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Welch And Forbes Limited Co owns 6,243 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 3.84M were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. 1832 Asset Lp has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 33,137 shares. Wendell David Assoc reported 8,205 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Ntv Asset Management Ltd owns 0.09% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 3,116 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 0.04% or 2,609 shares in its portfolio.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $2.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 80,269 shares to 403,381 shares, valued at $22.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 16.51M shares in the quarter, for a total of 68.55M shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.26% or 2.45M shares. Spirit Of America Corporation New York holds 3,500 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 0.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc holds 22,515 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Peddock Capital Advsrs Llc reported 4,414 shares stake. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & holds 0.7% or 58,257 shares in its portfolio. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Company stated it has 6,860 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Coho Prtnrs Ltd owns 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,024 shares. Vigilant Limited Liability Company reported 11,350 shares. General Invsts has 2.68% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ledyard Bancshares has 23,838 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. 92,955 are owned by Yhb Inv Inc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 693,947 shares. Putnam Invs Lc invested in 58,367 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 83,322 shares.