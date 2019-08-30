United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Whitebox Advisors Increased Holding; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined While Marathon Trading Investment Management Decreased by $8.56 Million Its Position

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 78.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 4,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,283 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, down from 6,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns First Time S-T IDR of ‘F1’ to Amazon; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon ramps up Seattle growth target despite plans for ‘HQ2′- Seattle Times; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance High growth plus big margins equals trouble for all other retailers; 15/03/2018 – Richard Baum: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed | Reuters; 09/05/2018 – Sears Deepens Amazon Tie-Up With Tire-Installation Partnership; 02/04/2018 – To Trump, It’s the `Amazon Washington Post.’ To Its Editor, That’s Baloney; 11/05/2018 – Amazon drops shopping ads on Google, sources say; 20/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON CONTINUES INVESTMENT & GROWTH IN OHIO WITH NEW WEST

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 65,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 407,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.49 million, up from 341,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $130.22. About 1.65 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 21/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils Lightweight, Laser-Compliant Optical Payload For Unmanned Aerial Systems; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.06B for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Progresses With Future Retail Investment Plan – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon eyes 10% stake in Indian retailer – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Senators question Amazon on unsafe products – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Deal with VMware Helps Nvidia, But Not NVDA Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

