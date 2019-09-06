United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Whitebox Advisors Boosted Its Stake by $8.36 Million as Shares Declined; Burt Wealth Advisors Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) Has Decreased by $519,760 as Stock Value Declined

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1836.95. About 890,680 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/05/2018 – ACLU: Police using Amazon’s facial recognition tool could pose a ‘grave threat’ to communities; 19/03/2018 – Amazon wants developers to add competitions and giveaways into video games; 28/03/2018 – Oh Look, It’s Amazon’s Turn to Lead the Tech Rout: Markets Live; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to ‘go after’ Amazon by changing its tax treatment; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 18/04/2018 – Bezos Discloses Amazon Prime Membership Total For First Time — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Looking Ahead to Amazon’s First-Quarter Earnings; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business; Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles; and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking ‘serious look’ at policy options on Amazon; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 65,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 407,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.49M, up from 341,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $134.06. About 408,961 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 17,972 shares to 417,164 shares, valued at $17.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 29,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Trade of the Day: Amazon Stock Is Primed for a Bearish Trade – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Stock Is Still a Great Buy and it Is Headed to $2,000 – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx News: FDX Stock Falls After Ending Amazon Ground Deliveries – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 2,595 shares or 3.13% of its portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Advisors Adv stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Llp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Suntrust Banks has 64,065 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Beach Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3.97% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability Corp holds 3.68% or 4,526 shares in its portfolio. Eulav Asset has invested 1.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mount Vernon Md has invested 7.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ptnrs Llc owns 17,203 shares. Beacon Financial Gp has invested 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tradition Cap Ltd Company reported 137 shares stake. Nbt Natl Bank N A Ny reported 647 shares. Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,505 shares. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation reported 1,603 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.83 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bill Ackman Comments on United Technologies Corp – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bellecapital Ltd has 0.37% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Endowment Lp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). California-based Tiemann Inv Limited Company has invested 1.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 11,498 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 4,156 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Raymond James Ser Advsr holds 0.2% or 373,635 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 120,859 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Whittier Trust Com has invested 0.27% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 1,954 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bluestein R H And has 0.07% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 9,989 shares. Punch & Assoc Mngmt Incorporated reported 37,872 shares. Chesapeake Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 2.51% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 11,441 shares. Washington Tru Commerce invested in 17,154 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And Com stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Repligen Corp (Prn) by 627,000 shares to 4.37M shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 1.70 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.09 million shares, and cut its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc New.