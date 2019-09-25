United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Vantage Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Position by $1.43 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Usca Ria Trimmed Position

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 10,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 57,681 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.51 million, down from 68,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $136.65. About 677,741 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 4,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 59,235 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.72 million, down from 63,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $996.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $220.58. About 11.51 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS ISSUES AFFECT 0.2% OF USERS; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT, MUNGER, GATES JOINT APPEARANCE ON CNBC ENDS; 29/05/2018 – Apple Switch to Full OLED IPhone Lineup Seen Unlikely by 2019; 06/04/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: Robinson Ranch – nearly 7K acres near Apple campus – could open up for development; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET IPAD USERS CREATE DIGITAL BOOKS ON IPAD ITSELF; 03/04/2018 – Watchmakers Show Off Survival Tools for an Apple Age at Baselworld; 21/03/2018 – U.S. investment trusts gobble assets; retirement plans retreat from active funds; 13/04/2018 – Saudi oil giant Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to disputed financial leak; 01/05/2018 – Apple launches $100bn buyback and lifts dividend; 24/04/2018 – APPLE, IRELAND SIGN ESCROW AGREEMENT FOR ARREARS

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $353.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 27,290 shares to 43,278 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 9,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,469 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple, Services And Moats – Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple Braces For A Slowdown From New Tariffs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Priced To Move – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Apple Card: It ‘Just Works’ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “iPhone 11 Event Wonâ€™t Be Big for Apple Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.49 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Michigan-based Lafleur And Godfrey Limited Liability has invested 5.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 31,022 are owned by Gideon Capital Advisors. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 200,429 shares. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 141,967 shares. Karpas Strategies Llc accumulated 1,455 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability holds 0.94% or 521,168 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs reported 1.87% stake. First National Bank Sioux Falls reported 2.27% stake. Thomas White, Illinois-based fund reported 8,522 shares. Retail Bank Of Stockton stated it has 2.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Novare Capital Mgmt owns 70,949 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 126,451 shares or 3.98% of the stock. Amica Mutual Ins Com reported 117,281 shares. Nomura Inc has invested 0.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 2.16M shares or 1.51% of the stock.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 17.00 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.