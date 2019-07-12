United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Its Holding by $640,000 as Stock Price Rose; First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Holder First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Cut Holding as Shares Declined

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38 million, up from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $132.83. About 1.35M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 13,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 662,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95M, down from 676,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in First Financial Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $24.34. About 77,183 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 24.06% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Bancorp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers for a Chance to Win College Scholarship Money; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINL BANCORP, TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON; 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 08/03/2018 – Pres Stollings Disposes 548 Of First Financial Bancorp/OH; 30/04/2018 – FIRST BANK CHIEF RISK OFFICER ALEBIOSU SAYS ON INVESTOR CALL; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp of Indiana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBPI)

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $55.41M for 10.68 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.28% EPS growth.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 14 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $108,194 activity. Another trade for 258 shares valued at $6,249 was made by Berta Vince on Monday, July 1. olszewski richard e bought $8,743 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) on Monday, July 1. $6,249 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was bought by PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L on Monday, July 1. Booth Cynthia O bought $8,924 worth of stock. Rahe Maribeth S bought $12,498 worth of stock or 516 shares. Another trade for 257 shares valued at $6,199 was made by FINNERTY CORINNE R on Wednesday, April 10.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. $1.25M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B. On Tuesday, February 5 Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 862 shares.

