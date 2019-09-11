United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Upped Stake; Wix Com LTD (WIX) Stake Increased by Aristeia Capital Llc

Soroban Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp bought 2.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 5.88M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $757.98M, up from 3.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $135.95. About 2.53 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 22/05/2018 – MAGELLAN AEROSPACE-SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH HAMILTON SUNDSTRAND, TO MAKE COMPLEX MAGNESIUM,ALUMINIUM CASTINGS FOR MILITARY,COMMERCIAL AEROSPACE PLATFORMS; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The hedge fund held 80,800 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76 million, up from 67,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $128.57. About 728,809 shares traded or 51.74% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wix.com (WIX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wix.com Earnings: Free Cash Flow Is Surging – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear of the Day: Wix.com (WIX) – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$147, Is Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Debt But No Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold WIX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Incorporated owns 75,228 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 0.01% or 20,760 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 18,563 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Limited Co, California-based fund reported 25,920 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Fil invested in 65,193 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt stated it has 8,131 shares. Korea Investment Corporation accumulated 14,200 shares. Moreover, Adi Capital Mgmt Lc has 1.73% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 3,000 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Massachusetts Ma holds 0.02% or 358,905 shares in its portfolio. The Nevada-based Navellier & Associates has invested 0.06% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Grandeur Peak Glob Advsr Lc has invested 4.28% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Daiwa Securities owns 1,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whittier stated it has 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79B and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 514,400 shares to 379,827 shares, valued at $79.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.82% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Trust has 0.91% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Alethea Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.18% or 1,977 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Comm Limited holds 0.2% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 92,419 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter accumulated 67,261 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 485,360 shares. 2,426 are held by Lvw Advsr Lc. Ohio-based Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.42% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pitcairn Com has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First Mercantile Tru holds 0.43% or 14,203 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt LP holds 0.02% or 9,820 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo reported 0.26% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Oakworth reported 3,266 shares stake. Cim Investment Mangement Inc owns 0.21% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 4,333 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd holds 0.12% or 7,327 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why United Technologies Shares Gained 10.6% in April – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Raytheon vs. United Technologies – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Technologies stake cut at Third Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “ESG Investing: Is Hexcel a Responsible Investment? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 06, 2019.