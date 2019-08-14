United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Provise Management Group Boosted Its Position by $619,520; Greenleaf Trust Lowered Its Sumitomo Mitsui Adr (SMFG) Stake by $808,451 as Shares Declined

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Adr (SMFG) by 58.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 115,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 82,475 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $580,000, down from 197,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Sumitomo Mitsui Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $6.45. About 5.93 million shares traded or 233.03% up from the average. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) has declined 17.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SMFG News: 26/04/2018 – TABLE-Mitsui O. S. K. Lines 9104.T -2017/18 parent results; 16/04/2018 – SUMITOMO OF AMERICAS MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TURO; 11/05/2018 – SUMITOMO WAREHOUSE 9303.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 12.68 BLN YEN (+12.0 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 12.80 BLN YEN (+0.9 %); 22/05/2018 – Commonwealth Bank sells stake in Chinese insurer to Mitsui Sumitomo; 14/05/2018 – Sumitomo Mitsui Financial FY EPS Y520.67 Vs EPS Y516.00; 29/03/2018 – CODELCO BEGINS SUSTAINABLE COPPER DEAL WITH BMW, NEXANS, MITSUI; 17/04/2018 – AWE’S NEW APPOINTMENTS FOLLOWING ACQUISITION DEAL WITH MITSUI; 26/03/2018 – SUMITOMO METAL MINING TO ADOPT IFRS FROM FISCAL 2018; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Mitsui Chemicals 4183.T -2017/18 group results; 29/03/2018 – Sumitomo Osaka Cement May Be Pressured, Cement Slowest in 18 Mos

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 8.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 4,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 59,981 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73M, up from 55,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $125.14. About 776,567 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 08/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Otis ONE” IoT Service Solution for the World’s Largest Elevator Service Network; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 738 were reported by Willingdon Wealth. Etrade Capital Management Lc has 10,564 shares. Financial Advisory Group reported 8,637 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa has 1.20M shares. Fairfield Bush And holds 0.13% or 2,927 shares. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4,274 shares. Yorktown Management & owns 12,400 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn holds 2.05% or 110,455 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assocs invested in 0.29% or 14,607 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Parthenon holds 0.07% or 2,347 shares. 8,175 were reported by Old Point Tru And Fin Serv N A. Franklin reported 5.53M shares. Baldwin Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.27% or 6,915 shares.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,557 shares to 105,120 shares, valued at $10.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,153 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 51,019 shares to 164,173 shares, valued at $19.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Growth Etf (IJK).