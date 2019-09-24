United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Pointstate Capital LP Lowered Holding by $79.28 Million as Market Value Declined; Quantum Capital Management Has Raised Its Aramark (ARMK) Position by $342,972

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Aramark (ARMK) by 45.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 9,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.39% . The institutional investor held 30,543 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, up from 21,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Aramark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 81,848 shares traded. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 8.93% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK REPORTS 2Q 2018 EARNINGS & BOOSTS 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Aramark (ARMK) Investors; 02/04/2018 – Aramark Unveils Extensive Renovations and New Programs, in Advance of 2018 Spring/Summer Travel Season; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aramark, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARMK); 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q Adj EPS 48c; 02/05/2018 – Aramark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.20 TO $2.30, EST. $2.22; 08/05/2018 – Aramark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR ARAMARK CAMPUS SERVICES AFFECTS 147; 14/03/2018 – Aramark Hits it Out of the Park with New Ballpark Eats for MLB Opening Day

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 82.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 609,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 132,728 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.28M, down from 742,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $136. About 133,388 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pillar Pacific Limited Liability Corp holds 0.75% or 51,391 shares. Qci Asset Inc stated it has 3,302 shares. Cypress Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) holds 1.15% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 7,425 shares. Legacy Capital Prtn has 11,002 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Davidson Investment Advsrs accumulated 107,851 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.27% or 240,627 shares. Fcg Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.15% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 3,600 shares. Moore Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.28% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 92,500 shares. Front Barnett Ltd Company holds 2.37% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 108,532 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 2,320 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 239,400 shares. Whittier Com accumulated 67,910 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has 7,681 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. The North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Nuveen Asset Limited Liability accumulated 3.33 million shares.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $4.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 207,051 shares to 390,951 shares, valued at $107.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 326,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RTN, UTX could rise 30%-40% – Baird – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Collins Aerospace to support L3Harris in bringing new capabilities to the cockpit of 176 C-130H aircraft for the United States Air Force – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “ESG Investing: Is Hexcel a Responsible Investment? – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.92 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30 million and $182.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill by 59,750 shares to 117,427 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northwest Pipe Co (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 21,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,577 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold ARMK shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 205.72 million shares or 9.06% less from 226.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa owns 124,200 shares. York Capital Management Glob Advisors has 160,690 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 874 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 866,512 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Loews holds 0.11% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) or 390,000 shares. Franklin Resources stated it has 0% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Channing Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 281,562 shares. Utah Retirement Systems owns 0.03% invested in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) for 46,269 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 0% or 13,593 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 2.63M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has invested 0.14% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Co has 0% invested in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Carlson Lp holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) for 700,903 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 9,900 shares. Chevy Chase Tru holds 0.01% or 57,332 shares.

More notable recent Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Aramark Gears Up for 2019 Back-to-School Season on College Campuses Across the Nation – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019, Vendingmarketwatch.com published: “Aramark’s Top Chefs To Compete In Inaugural Culinary Excellence Competition – VendingMarketWatch” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 57% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aramark’s CEO to retire – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.