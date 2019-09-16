United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Pointstate Capital LP Decreased Its Position as Market Value Declined; As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Harvest Fund Advisors Has Decreased Position

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 20.91M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $436.63 million, down from 22.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $20.76. About 9.11M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: GOVT’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PLAN ALLOWS US TO GET RID OF POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY; 12/04/2018 – MEETING BETWEEN CANADA’S TRUDEAU AND PROVINCIAL PREMIERS ON PIPELINE DISPUTE IS “A FIRST STEP” TO SOLVING THE PROBLEM, MORE WORK WILL BE NEEDED – SENIOR GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL; 29/05/2018 – National Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – CANADA LIKELY TO BUY KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN OIL PIPELINE AND ITS EXPANSION PROJECT IN BID TO ENSURE IT IS BUILT- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 14/03/2018 – TRUDEAU: KINDER MORGAN TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE WILL BE BUILT; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CO’S STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO A REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: WILL ALWAYS TAKE INTO ACCOUNT ANY INTERNATIONAL TRADE AGREEMENTS TO ENSURE ANY AID WOULD BE LEGAL; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED SIXTEEN DIRECTORS, EACH TO SERVE UNTIL CO’S 2019 ANNUAL MEETING AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 29/05/2018 – Canadian government to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 82.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 609,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 132,728 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.28M, down from 742,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.76. About 946,713 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $497.92M for 23.59 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 17.13 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

