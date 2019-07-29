United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Pershing Square Capital Management LP Raised Stake; Csx (CSX) Shareholder Legacy Private Trust Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.82M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04M, up from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.22M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s

Legacy Private Trust decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 21.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust sold 6,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,832 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, down from 30,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $68.96. About 5.81M shares traded or 22.35% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX); 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 17/04/2018 – CSX TO ANALYZE LOWERING RATES TO GAIN UTILITY COAL BUSINESS; 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21B and $6.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.76M shares to 9.99M shares, valued at $742.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 40,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Dan Loeb Voices Opposition To United Technologies-Raytheon Deal – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “United Technologies Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “United Technologies Earnings Provide Some Lift for Aerospace Sector – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 86,094 were accumulated by Philadelphia Tru Company. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. Acropolis Mgmt Lc stated it has 4,723 shares. Weybosset Research Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,568 shares. Town And Country Bancorporation And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust reported 10,564 shares. Monetary Gru holds 1.27% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 24,893 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma reported 0.4% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pointstate Cap LP holds 1.89% or 742,610 shares in its portfolio. Patten And Patten Inc Tn accumulated 25,562 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Llc stated it has 0.61% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sunbelt Secs, a Texas-based fund reported 2,985 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp invested in 0.03% or 2,847 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents State Bank owns 11,503 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management holds 4,395 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.35 million activity. Bailey Robert J. sold 862 shares worth $104,916. The insider Amato Elizabeth B sold 10,089 shares worth $1.25M.

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $843.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 9,412 shares to 48,125 shares, valued at $3.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.15M for 17.07 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 0.32% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 65,330 shares. Madden Advisory Services Incorporated owns 4,303 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Ltd has 0.01% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 100 shares. Trust Company Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 12,021 shares in its portfolio. 4,500 were accumulated by Ashfield Capital Prtn. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 0.36% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 2.93 million shares. Mairs Inc has invested 0.01% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Thomasville Natl Bank owns 0.05% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 3,692 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited stated it has 86,737 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk owns 663,122 shares. Pacific Global Investment Mngmt has invested 0.18% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Advisory Alpha has 0% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Mackenzie Financial Corp stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks Earnings Trends Highlights: Caterpillar, JPMorgan and CSX – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “US STOCKS-Wall St slips as railroads slide after CSX signals trade impact – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks Earnings Trends Highlights: JPMorgan, Citigroup and CSX – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CSX – Going Sleepless Into Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.