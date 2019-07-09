United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Pershing Square Capital Management LP Raised Holding; D R Horton (DHI) Shareholder White Elm Capital Lowered Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.82M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04M, up from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $129.59. About 1.72 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – DJ United Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTX); 11/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Grows Geared Turbofan™ Engine Repair Supplier Network; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 129,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, down from 143,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $43.88. About 1.63 million shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SEEING MORE BUYERS COME IN AND BETTER QUALIFIED BUYERS; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 22/04/2018 – DJ DR Horton Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHI); 13/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – KHOURY SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $327,034 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $120,589 was sold by Hewatt Michael W.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 10.17% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DHI’s profit will be $395.57 million for 10.35 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.98% EPS growth.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $379.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 24,300 shares to 110,900 shares, valued at $9.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS) by 54,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Shares for $1.25M were sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14. $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21B and $6.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 78,089 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $1.32 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 38,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).