United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Pershing Square Capital Management LP Lifted Holding by $30.85 Million as Stock Rose; As Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stock Rose, Brookstone Capital Management Boosted by $441,686 Its Position

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 75116.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought 9,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,026 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, up from 12 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 1.23 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500.

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp bought 241,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.82 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750.04 million, up from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $131.46. About 787,572 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Committed to Maintaining Constructive Dialogue With Shareowners Representing All Points of View; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. 10,945 shares were sold by Gruber Vinzenz P., worth $501,938.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 36,589 shares to 19,259 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 23,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,728 shares, and cut its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.21 billion and $6.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 1.34 million shares to 18.34 million shares, valued at $1.19 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 38,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R also sold $1.15M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, January 30. 10,089 shares valued at $1.25 million were sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14.

