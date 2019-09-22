United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Cut Stake; Camelot Portfolios Stake In Marathon Pete (MPC) Was Has Increased

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 83,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 83,306 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.84 million, down from 166,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 5.34 million shares traded or 81.37% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 02/05/2018 – Alastair Macdonald: Exclusive: #UTC set to win #EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – CO, INVESCO REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO OWN COLLECTION AT UTC IN LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 59.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 18,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 50,869 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, up from 31,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 7.97M shares traded or 35.62% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 11/04/2018 – LON: POLISH MPC MAY CONTINUE ITS DOVISH APPROACH; 25/03/2018 – ORR: RBNZ AND ADVISORY PANEL AGAINST TREASURY OFFICIAL ON MPC; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK MPC UNANIMOUSLY DECIDED TO LEAVE REPO RATE UNCHANGED – GOVERNOR; 29/03/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CHANGES IN THE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF MPC CAPITAL AG; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Comments After March Rate Decision (Text); 20/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND’S SAUNDERS SAYS NOT SURE IF THERE’S A GREATER RANGE OF VIEWS ON MPC THAN NORMAL; 06/03/2018 MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PLANS TO RESTART REFORMER BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – OFFERING WAS SIGNIFICANTLY OVERSUBSCRIBED; 18/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum To Buy Andeavor In $35.6 Billion Deal — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Lc invested in 0.05% or 2,043 shares. Raymond James reported 0.19% stake. Horan Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,936 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Moreover, Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Lp has 0.52% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Comerica Bank has 0.21% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 206,297 shares. 10 stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Maryland-based Horan Cap Mgmt has invested 0.18% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sol Cap Management owns 4,980 shares. Pittenger And Anderson accumulated 48,635 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owns 2,847 shares. Adirondack Communication reported 20,286 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Limited reported 16,567 shares. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 25,608 shares. Notis holds 2.3% or 37,351 shares. B Riley Wealth Management Inc accumulated 3,278 shares.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concrete Pumping Hldgs Inc by 1.30 million shares to 3.21 million shares, valued at $16.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 16.86 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bronson Point Management Ltd Liability holds 4.62% or 100,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc reported 67,756 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Roosevelt Grp Inc accumulated 214,507 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Sequoia Finance Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.31% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Profit Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.7% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.43% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 140,430 shares. Moreover, First Foundation Advsrs has 0.06% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 7,583 are owned by Highstreet Asset Inc. Segantii Capital Limited accumulated 0.17% or 35,000 shares. Kcm Invest Advisors Lc owns 6,878 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 3,634 are held by Caprock. Tpg Gp Hldg (Sbs) Advsr stated it has 3.56 million shares. 94,448 were accumulated by Amalgamated Retail Bank. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 0.05% or 48,016 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 3.61 million shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $241.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8,402 shares to 13,118 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,109 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

