United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Mastrapasqua Asset Management Cut Position by $606,336 as Valuation Declined; Loudon Investment Management Lowered Aflac (AFL) Position by $364,000

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 7,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 45,895 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 53,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $52.68. About 2.60 million shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 11/04/2018 – April 16th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated (AFL); 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – Aflac Incorporated Announces Completion of Aflac Japan Branch Conversion to Subsidiary

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 4,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 69,255 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 73,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $126.64. About 1.72 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 04/05/2018 – DANIEL LOEB’S THIRD POINT SAYS HAS BEEN TALKING WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES ABOUT “WEAK OPERATING PERFORMANCE”, DISADVANTAGES OF CONGLOMERATE STRUCTURE – LETTER; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,145 shares to 40,549 shares, valued at $3.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 9,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,042 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co holds 0.14% or 400,698 shares in its portfolio. Westwood Il owns 4,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has invested 0.53% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Cap City Tru Fl has 26,707 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Tanaka Cap Inc has invested 4.91% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Kopp Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 20,327 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 0.8% or 9.75 million shares. Moreover, Reliance Of Delaware has 0.24% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0.03% or 268,842 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest National Bank Division owns 33,824 shares. 349,611 are owned by Envestnet Asset Management. Chesley Taft And Assoc Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Palladium Limited Liability Co reported 55,500 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 87,419 shares.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.08 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $799.61M for 12.19 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.42% negative EPS growth.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $526.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 7,331 shares to 164,628 shares, valued at $9.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 7,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.75 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.