United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder M Holdings Securities Has Cut Position by $1.78 Million as Stock Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, National Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 7,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 113,719 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.23 million, up from 106,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 13,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 51,624 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.72 million, down from 65,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.21. About 1.82M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 12/04/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.72B for 16.57 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory owns 923,122 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth owns 27,025 shares. First National Co invested in 0.38% or 30,937 shares. White Pine Investment holds 42,694 shares. Cypress Asset Tx owns 32,180 shares. Bridges owns 0.28% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 56,469 shares. Ckw Finance Gru has invested 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Richard C Young And Communications holds 0.85% or 34,582 shares in its portfolio. Sky Invest Ltd reported 58,811 shares stake. 68.83 million are owned by Vanguard Grp Incorporated. 268,393 are owned by Van Eck Assocs Corp. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 69,101 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 0.35% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 46,689 shares. Dillon & Assoc Inc has invested 2.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ironwood Invest Counsel Lc stated it has 2,406 shares.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $295.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 3,292 shares to 23,162 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 3,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.62M shares. Destination Wealth holds 0.12% or 16,015 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP owns 1.42M shares or 2.47% of their US portfolio. Lynch In owns 151,381 shares. West Coast Financial Ltd Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,770 shares. New York-based Cibc World has invested 3.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Verity Verity Lc has 107,666 shares. Provident Trust has 5,862 shares. Ami Asset Corp owns 2.89% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 435,412 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 3.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). American Economic Planning Grp Adv invested in 0.18% or 4,435 shares. Southeast Asset stated it has 13,741 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 71,070 shares. Altimeter Cap Mngmt LP invested in 500,000 shares or 1.83% of the stock. Ami Investment Inc holds 26,851 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $912.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 13,172 shares to 19,467 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 10,556 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,268 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (VLUE).