United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Kepos Capital LP Has Trimmed Position by $2.80 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Oakworth Capital Has Upped Its Holding

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 3,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,747 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.38 million, up from 79,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $222.94. About 4.66M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 27/03/2018 – Apple goes back to school with new iPad aimed at educators; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – iPhones to go OLED in 2019; 04/05/2018 – Tech Up as Buffett Doubles Down on Apple — Tech Roundup; 01/05/2018 – $AAPL +4% after hours on earnings; 09/03/2018 – NEW VERSION OF MEDALS OF WAR FEATURED BY APPLE; 16/04/2018 – No turnaround for Apple in China due to smartphone ‘saturation’: UBS; 17/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Apple is planning to launch the Netflix of news; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 11/04/2018 – If Zuckerberg was asked about Cook’s comments, the notes urged him to point towards “lots of stories about apps misusing Apple data.”

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 21,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 103,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.48 million, down from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $136.99. About 171,936 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 17.04 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hercules Holding Ii Llc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,407 shares to 22,193 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Tpg Pace Holdings Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership has invested 1.9% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Credit Suisse Ag owns 2.03 million shares. Missouri-based Duncker Streett & Company Inc has invested 0.47% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cap Wealth Planning Limited Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 7,238 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Corporation invested in 296,596 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Driehaus Capital Ltd Co holds 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 1,661 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 18,830 shares. Lbmc Inv Advisors Ltd Llc holds 2,529 shares. Altrinsic Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.57% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Nomura has invested 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Seatown Hldg Pte Ltd has 50,000 shares. 46,689 were accumulated by Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated. Evanson Asset Lc accumulated 2,970 shares. 18,777 are owned by Pinnacle Ltd. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $524.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 58,867 shares to 63,103 shares, valued at $943,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

