United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder International Value Advisers Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Declined; Riverpark Capital Management Stake in Teradata Del (TDC) Increased by $748,930 as Share Value Declined

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Teradata Corp Del (TDC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 21,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The institutional investor held 214,059 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.67 million, up from 192,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teradata Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $31.35. About 15,483 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 26/03/2018 – Teradata Joins NVIDIA Partner Program Focused on Accelerating Outcomes from AI, Deep Learning in Key Industries; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees FY EPS 58c-EPS 64c; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q REV. $520.0M TO $530.0M, EST. $522.4M; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2018 Rev $2.15B-$2.18B; 25/05/2018 – Teradata Operations, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/25/2018; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Rev $506M; 27/03/2018 – Overstock.com Uses Teradata Path Analysis to Boost its Customer Journey Analytics; 10/04/2018 – Teradata Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA 1Q REV. $506M, EST. $496.4M; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES FY REV. ABOUT $2.15B TO $2.18B, EST. $2.18B

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 38,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 505,547 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.82M, down from 544,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $137. About 190,896 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $347,603 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold TDC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 109.67 million shares or 1.88% less from 111.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corp reported 0.01% stake. Spectrum Mngmt owns 800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Invest Management holds 5,312 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 246,445 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 7,373 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Communications Inc reported 68 shares. Jensen Management owns 0.01% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 25,440 shares. 47,409 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio. The Washington-based Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Heartland owns 0.04% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 16,303 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) or 151 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 154,490 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp holds 1.02% or 1.16 million shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 191,272 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 34,700 shares.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36 million and $467.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5,427 shares to 45,653 shares, valued at $13.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW) by 64,278 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,091 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 17.04 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

