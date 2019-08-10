United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder International Value Advisers Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.97 Million; As Mastec (MTZ) Stock Price Rose, Peconic Partners Has Increased Stake by $211.70 Million

Peconic Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 882074% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc bought 4.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The hedge fund held 4.41M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.16M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $61.28. About 1.03M shares traded or 39.33% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ)

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 23,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 544,542 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.19M, down from 567,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $131.24. About 2.29M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 26/03/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names new assistant director of energy regulation; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 962,591 were accumulated by Keybank Association Oh. Fort Point Cap Partners Llc holds 0.21% or 3,691 shares. 105,624 were reported by Synovus Financial. Walter & Keenan Finance Consulting Company Mi Adv holds 11,000 shares. Westpac Corporation holds 0% or 82,363 shares. 86,124 were reported by Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc owns 69,255 shares. Moreover, Woodstock Corporation has 2.02% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,998 shares. Pnc Financial Gp invested in 3.08 million shares or 0.4% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited invested in 10,101 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Delta Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 36,757 shares. Tradewinds Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Prudential Plc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 486,229 shares. Forbes J M And Limited Liability Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,232 shares.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.32 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Investment Mgmt holds 0.03% or 33,876 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 18,612 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 0.76% or 73,291 shares. 32,748 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsr Ltd Com. Signaturefd Llc invested in 108 shares. Pitcairn Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,530 shares. 2,530 are held by Aviance Capital Lc. Smith Asset Management Gp Lp stated it has 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 646 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Co Limited holds 0.01% or 37,794 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 91,978 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability invested in 54,445 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Vanguard Grp owns 5.92M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Llc reported 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). American Century accumulated 23,309 shares or 0% of the stock.