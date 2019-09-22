United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Heritage Investors Management Lowered Stake as Market Valuation Declined; United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Price Rose While Chesapeake Asset Management Lowered by $837,596 Its Position

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 63.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 8,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 4,643 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $479,000, down from 12,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 5.27 million shares traded or 58.60% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO; 26/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER UPS SHORT POSITION IN SIEMENS TO 1.01% FROM 0.8%; 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 24/04/2018 – Schneider Electric Announces the Availability of APC Smart-UPS With SmartConnect Intelligent Cloud Management for the UK & Ireland; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – UPS IS ENTITLED TO REDUCE OR CANCEL ORDER IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION BASED ON RESULT OF TEST FLEET; 19/03/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Module to Power Hybrid UPS Delivery Van Trial Program in California; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 2,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 173,478 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.59M, down from 175,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 3.62 million shares traded or 23.16% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spears Abacus Advsrs stated it has 2,204 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Patten Patten Tn has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The Illinois-based New England Rech And Management has invested 0.85% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wms Partners Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.77% or 24,014 shares. 26,724 are owned by Mendel Money Mgmt. Parkwood Lc has 44,470 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Cambridge holds 0.05% or 6,843 shares in its portfolio. Sol Capital Management Communication accumulated 4,980 shares. Foundation Management stated it has 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Grassi has 0.84% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kornitzer Mngmt Incorporated Ks holds 70,204 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Company reported 7,464 shares stake. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech holds 0.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 175,407 shares. Aureus Asset Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,689 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt accumulated 7,168 shares.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 11,056 shares to 68,653 shares, valued at $16.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 79,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.86 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.72 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 1.39 million shares. Anchor Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Shamrock Asset Lc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,098 shares. Colonial Trust Advsrs has 5,319 shares. 93,486 are held by Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Pitcairn Com reported 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Field & Main Bancorporation stated it has 100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 122,139 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Bell Bank holds 47,801 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net Lc reported 61,073 shares. Holt Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.16% or 5,375 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Limited has invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Farmers & Merchants Invests accumulated 22,158 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Co reported 0.05% stake.