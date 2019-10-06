United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Headinvest Upped Its Stake by $789,880 as Stock Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose While Alpine Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $15.89 Billion

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 99.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 119.47M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 846,055 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $113.34 million, down from 120.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps

Headinvest Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc bought 6,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,535 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50 million, up from 28,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.21. About 1.52M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verity Asset Mngmt reported 7,323 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Glacier Peak Ltd Llc has 1,957 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Logan stated it has 258,162 shares. Fil owns 8.61M shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4.74M shares. Jbf Capital invested in 4.38% or 180,000 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 70,674 shares. 321,663 were reported by Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited. The Illinois-based Barbara Oil Com has invested 1.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brown Brothers Harriman And Com stated it has 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ci Incorporated owns 2.44 million shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Atlantic Union Retail Bank Corporation holds 117,815 shares. New York-based Joho Capital Lc has invested 16.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lbmc Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% or 8,569 shares in its portfolio. Ulysses Lc reported 3.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Headinvest Llc, which manages about $500.60 million and $353.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (NYSE:BHP) by 10,215 shares to 8,996 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,434 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Graybill Bartz And Assocs Ltd has 50,637 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.41% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 11.81M shares. Td Asset Management has 0.35% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Private Ocean Limited accumulated 239 shares. Stearns Fincl Svcs Group has invested 0.47% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pioneer Tru Bankshares N A Or invested in 30,685 shares or 1.65% of the stock. Farmers Tru has 0.28% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 7,619 shares. Godsey Gibb holds 2.4% or 127,964 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 131,606 shares. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Invs Lc has invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Endurance Wealth Management Inc has 15,329 shares. Finemark Comml Bank Trust has 0.6% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 82,363 shares. Family Capital Tru invested 2.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fort Washington Investment Oh has 1.12% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 769,449 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).