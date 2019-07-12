United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Headinvest Trimmed Holding as Share Value Rose; Karpas Strategies Lowered Fox Cl A (FOXA) Holding by $1.64 Million

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 40.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 19,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,459 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, down from 48,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $132.41. About 1.01M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SIGNS 8-YEAR NACELLE MRO CONTRACT EXTENSION; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D

Karpas Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (FOXA) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc sold 45,441 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 22,793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, down from 68,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Fox Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $36.84. About 1.08 million shares traded. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 15/05/2018 – Fox News, 21st Century Fox Settle Discrimination Suits With 18 Ex-Employees; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX TO ACQUIRE SEVEN STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP FOR APPROXIMATELY $910 MILLION; 01/05/2018 – FOX 5 DC: FOX 5 EXCLUSIVE: Officials seen conducting raid at Minnieland Academy this evening, as a teacher was arrested on; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. $1.15M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Dumais Michael R. Another trade for 10,089 shares valued at $1.25 million was made by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 16.31 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 2,455 shares. Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv has 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.58% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 67,258 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 0.02% or 738 shares. Moreover, Fort Point Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.21% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,691 shares. 10,601 were reported by North Star Asset Incorporated. Moreover, Bluestein R H & has 0.07% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 9,989 shares. New York-based Wellington Shields Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.41% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First City Mgmt stated it has 11,983 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has 20,372 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.15% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hemenway Limited Liability holds 2.42% or 116,522 shares. Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.55% stake. Homrich Berg, a Georgia-based fund reported 7,003 shares. Cv Starr And Inc Tru has invested 2.27% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

