United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Headinvest Has Lifted Its Position; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holder Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Rose

Headinvest Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc bought 6,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,535 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50M, up from 28,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $138.18. About 1.16M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO EXPECTS COST SYNERGIES FROM TIE-UP OF SUPPLIERS UNITED TECH AND ROCKWELL COLLINS UTX.N COL.N , OTHERWISE WOULD OPPOSE IT; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $430,000, down from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $69.2. About 2.29 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $227.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 4,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $651,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 180,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.21 million for 24.37 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Barton Investment Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Dodge & Cox has 14,000 shares. 1.39M were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt, -based fund reported 6,252 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 17,175 shares. Burns J W And Communications Incorporated Ny reported 4,855 shares stake. Mairs Pwr Inc owns 8,876 shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 29,702 shares or 0.93% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.22% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 70,630 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested 0.11% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Violich Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.29% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 16,660 shares. 35,163 are owned by Colony Group Ltd Liability. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg accumulated 94,328 shares. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0.4% or 35,374 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 1.16 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (NYSE:CL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Headinvest Llc, which manages about $500.60M and $353.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 34,277 shares to 179,124 shares, valued at $14.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (NYSE:BHP) by 10,215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,996 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.