United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Haverford Financial Services Has Lowered Its Holding by $599,820 as Stock Declined; As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Lowered Its Holding by $40.63 Million

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 4,614 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 65,485 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.53M, down from 70,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $136.71. About 760,177 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 45.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 527,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 640,089 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.49M, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $79.86. About 1.60M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 28/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Dominion Energy Rtgs Unafctd By Equity Issuance

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 17.00 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0.09% or 2.99M shares. Prudential Public reported 754,569 shares. Amp Limited holds 454,788 shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 2.37M shares. Fincl Bank Of The West stated it has 0.11% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.08% or 59,358 shares. Barnett & Inc stated it has 0.04% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0.08% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 36,005 shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 76,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York accumulated 119,072 shares. Crow Point Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3.29% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 264,827 shares. The Texas-based Amer National Registered Investment Advisor has invested 0.3% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wealthtrust Axiom Llc reported 3,583 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 420,000 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board owns 104,813 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

