United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Hamel Associates Trimmed Its Holding; As Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Stock Declined, Shareholder Peloton Wealth Strategists Trimmed by $345,600 Its Position

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by 14.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 13,750 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99 million, down from 16,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $141.86. About 655,969 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 42.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 6,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 9,475 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23 million, down from 16,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $136.99. About 1.33 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO HAYES PLANS TO STEP DOWN IN 3-5 YEARS; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.25

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 17.04 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $228.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,300 shares to 9,475 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

