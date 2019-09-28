United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Hamel Associates Lowered Its Holding as Valuation Declined; Centerstate Bank Corp. (CSFL) Shareholder Oberweis Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 42.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 6,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 9,475 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 16,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $136.39. About 1.91 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 07/05/2018 – NORESCO Implementing $97 Million Energy Savings Performance Contract for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution T; 03/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC names interim director of safety and consumer protection; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Centerstate Bank Corp. (CSFL) by 58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 45,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% . The institutional investor held 32,825 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $756,000, down from 78,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Centerstate Bank Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.09. About 366,486 shares traded. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 10/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on CenterState Bank Corporation’s Acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-AMENDMENT OF CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF APRIL 8, 2015 TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT TO APRIL 1, 2021; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-IN CONNECTION WITH ENTERING INTO SECOND AMENDMENT, CO ISSUED TO LENDER AMENDED REVOLVING PROMISSORY NOTE DATED AS OF APRIL 2, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – MERGER AGREEMENT HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY EACH OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CHARTER AND CENTERSTATE; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of CenterState Bank; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK; 24/04/2018 – CenterState Bank: Merger Unanimously Approved by Boards of Charter, CenterState; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Charter Financial Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterState Bank Corporation — CHFN

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $82,327 activity.

More notable recent CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Florida downtown building bought near Wall Street – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Centerstate Banks Inc (CSFL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What CenterState Bank Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CSFL) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – April 1, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 12,550 shares to 75,340 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc..

Analysts await CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.51 per share. CSFL’s profit will be $65.80 million for 11.81 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by CenterState Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold CSFL shares while 47 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 90.98 million shares or 19.35% more from 76.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Basswood Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.14% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 94,878 shares. Dean Capital Management invested 0.59% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Penn Capital Comm has invested 0.71% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd Liability reported 121 shares stake. Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Lpl Financial Limited Company stated it has 12,333 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invests owns 0.01% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) for 97,277 shares. Raymond James & Associates accumulated 0% or 50,881 shares. State Street invested in 3.77 million shares. Zebra Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 12,327 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 200,279 shares. Heartland Advisors stated it has 165,696 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 7,894 shares. Raymond James Fin Ser Advsr Inc invested in 0.01% or 105,601 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.09% or 181,756 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UTC loses its technology chief – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pershing Square Holdings – United Technologies – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Raytheon a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ISS supports United Tech/Raytheon merger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ima Wealth reported 1.31% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 82,881 were accumulated by Private Advisor Gru Lc. Connable Office invested in 0.74% or 31,004 shares. Family Cap Tru owns 40,663 shares. M Holdg Secs Incorporated holds 51,624 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Corp reported 2,871 shares. 11,744 are held by Rmb Mngmt Lc. Essex reported 23,928 shares stake. Farmers And Merchants Inc invested in 0.41% or 49,490 shares. Lvm Capital Mngmt Mi has invested 0.1% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 891,544 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Horan Capital Advsrs Lc accumulated 1,936 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York accumulated 0.04% or 3,302 shares. Fayerweather Charles, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,086 shares. Etrade Cap Limited stated it has 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $228.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,300 shares to 9,475 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.