United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Graybill Bartz & Assoc LTD Has Raised Position; Bank Of Montreal Has Lowered Anadarko Pete (APC) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd bought 11,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 50,637 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.59M, up from 38,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $131.21. About 2.82M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP QTRLY GAAP EPS INCLUDED 15 CENTS OF NET RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies to Invest More Than $15B in R&D, CapEx in U.S. Over Next Five Years; 12/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 14 and 15 March, 2018 UTC Days

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 58.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 300,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 209,834 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.81M, down from 510,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 166.97% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LLOG Exploration Named Operator of Shenandoah Discovery in Gulf of Mexico; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 28/03/2018 – Four oil majors interested in Algeria offshore drilling-state agency; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Rev $3.05B; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art owns 114,000 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank owns 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 307,164 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Lc owns 7,486 shares. 6,987 were reported by Whittier Tru. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp holds 2.53 million shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Birch Hill Inv Advsr Limited has 16,614 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd accumulated 0.07% or 20,405 shares. Water Island Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 2.10 million shares or 6.9% of its portfolio. Tig Advsrs Ltd owns 4.83 million shares for 14.75% of their portfolio. Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation reported 236,900 shares. Texas-based Doliver Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Stifel accumulated 216,026 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mercer Capital Advisers invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt LP invested in 3.45% or 399,185 shares.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23 billion and $118.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 200,375 shares to 425,375 shares, valued at $37.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 131,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 301,709 shares, and has risen its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (Put) (NYSE:SLCA).

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Anadarko: More Meat On The Bone – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Itâ€™s official: Anadarko cancels Chevron deal, enters into Oxy deal – Houston Business Journal” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Anadarko upped CEO’s payout just before Chevron merger deal – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Occidental: Market Has Discounted The Error, Buy With Both Hands – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Anadarko Petroleum Reports Solid Q1 Results as 2 Oil Giants Battle for Control – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Put Buying Has Picked Up on UTX Stock – Schaeffers Research” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pershing Square Holdings – United Technologies Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “United Technologies Looks Like a Good Value – The Motley Fool” on April 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Raytheon (RTN), United Technologies (UTX) Added to Baird Fresh Picks List – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lenox Wealth Mngmt invested in 7,168 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Arcadia Invest Corp Mi owns 161 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt holds 0.43% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 32,697 shares. Aldebaran owns 10,720 shares. Private Ocean Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 239 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel accumulated 1.19% or 325,630 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Com has 1.4% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 78,907 shares. Moreover, Bridges Invest has 0.28% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The North Carolina-based Bancorporation Of America Corporation De has invested 0.33% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Two Sigma Securities Lc, a New York-based fund reported 6,232 shares. High Pointe Cap Management Lc accumulated 14,330 shares. Boston holds 1.21% or 7.00 million shares. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.15% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 32,652 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund accumulated 0.44% or 16,916 shares. The Alabama-based Welch Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability has invested 2.91% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).