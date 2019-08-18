United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Grandfield & Dodd Has Lowered Its Holding by $571,648; Ensign Group (ENSG) Stock Value Rose While First Trust Advisors LP Has Cut Holding

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 26.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 34,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 95,481 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89M, down from 130,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $51.78. About 154,890 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group 1Q Net $23.3M

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 24.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 4,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 14,024 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 18,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.53 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates United Technologies’ Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $960.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,737 shares to 80,570 shares, valued at $14.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 8,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.55 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Webster Natl Bank N A has invested 1.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Blair William And Il reported 88,182 shares stake. Crawford Counsel holds 1.21% or 315,313 shares. New York-based Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.58% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Boston Ptnrs owns 7.50M shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Trustco National Bank & Trust N Y has 18,286 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Commerce Ma owns 5,432 shares. Moreover, Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.88% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 103,787 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The West Virginia-based Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.91% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0.18% or 6.76M shares. The California-based L & S Advsrs Inc has invested 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt owns 11,958 shares. Colonial Trust Advsr has 67,951 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL) by 37,607 shares to 191,681 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 56,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,576 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH).