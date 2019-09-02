United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Goelzer Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Bridgewater Associates LP Has Lifted Cvs Health (CVS) Stake by $2.05 Million

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 23.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 11,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 58,338 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52 million, up from 47,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.33M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Statement on Third Point; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 38,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 636,180 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.31M, up from 597,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan stated it has 156,813 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt stated it has 41,880 shares. Jnba Fincl Advisors reported 0.08% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Davis Selected Advisers has 0.3% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 313,311 were reported by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Diamond Hill Cap holds 0.2% or 674,804 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 519,144 shares or 0% of the stock. 13,710 were reported by Rosenbaum Jay D. Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct stated it has 3.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Guardian Lp owns 10,568 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Valicenti Advisory Service holds 2.19% or 85,164 shares. Dowling Yahnke Lc accumulated 0.29% or 56,271 shares. 44,971 were reported by Conning. Edmp stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Endurant Cap Mgmt LP holds 0.24% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 11,036 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. 1,900 shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO, worth $101,821.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 31,658 shares to 428,075 shares, valued at $23.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 30,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,526 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.02% or 54,369 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual invested 0.19% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Brown Advisory holds 1.06M shares. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability reported 7,327 shares. Platinum Invest Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 8,000 shares. Asset Strategies Inc has invested 0.49% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Btr Capital invested in 85,608 shares or 2.12% of the stock. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Company Tn invested 2.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Manufacturers Life The has invested 0.52% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Atria Investments Ltd invested in 0.1% or 17,721 shares. 1.03 million were accumulated by Mawer Investment Mgmt Ltd. Macquarie Group Limited stated it has 961,249 shares. 650 are owned by Destination Wealth Mngmt. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 0.04% stake. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 12,512 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio.