United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder First Mercantile Trust Co Upped Position by $886,144 as Share Value Rose; Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Aldebaran Financial Boosted Its Stake

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 95.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 6,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,203 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 7,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.04 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 5.84 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 08/05/2018 – Centene’s Innovative Member Programs Recognized By Decision Health For Ninth Consecutive Year; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 7,202 shares to 16,954 shares, valued at $863,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 1,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,536 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Shares for $1.15 million were sold by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30. Bailey Robert J. sold 862 shares worth $104,916.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hengehold Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Moore Limited Partnership reported 0.42% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Paloma Mgmt reported 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). North Star Invest Mngmt holds 0.14% or 9,135 shares. At National Bank, a Iowa-based fund reported 4,163 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 92,465 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Amarillo Bank invested 0.1% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cambridge Rech Incorporated owns 0.12% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 101,208 shares. Novare Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.65% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Gradient Investments Ltd Company holds 64,142 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Natl Bank holds 1.24% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 85,313 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% or 2,287 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 21,889 shares. Marco Invest Ltd Liability Company invested 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59 million and $142.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,687 shares to 8,668 shares, valued at $564,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 2,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,158 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 98,088 were reported by Cap Fund Management. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 2,700 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Corp owns 5.48M shares. Mariner Limited Co holds 24,960 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 799,586 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Torray has invested 1.62% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp has 15,528 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Huntington State Bank stated it has 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Livingston Grp Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) owns 13,200 shares. Gmt has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Argent invested in 0.12% or 22,090 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Fiduciary Tru holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 35,674 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.07% or 80,380 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Lc stated it has 238,296 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $500,000 activity.