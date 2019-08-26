United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder First Commonwealth Financial Has Trimmed Its Position by $333,465; Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Shareholder Francisco Partners Management LP Has Decreased Holding

Francisco Partners Management Lp decreased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp sold 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 73,534 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 186,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.32. About 27,295 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 30/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG DB1Gn.DE SAYS HAS REACHED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE GTX’S ECN BUSINESS FROM GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC. FOR 100 MILLION US DOLLAR; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Rev $69.7M; 27/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – MEASURES ON CFDS ARE BEING INTRODUCED AS A TEMPORARY INTERVENTION ON A THREE-MONTH BASIS; 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC – RETAIL SEGMENT OTC AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME IN APRIL 2018 WAS $10.6 BLN, UP 14.0% YOY; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 1.5% Position in Gain Capital; 08/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7.0C; 05/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL LAUNCHES ETHEREUM, LITECOIN, RIPPLE & BITCOIN CASH; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q NET REV. $106.9M, EST. $106.7M; 27/03/2018 – GCAP DOESN’T SEE NEW RULES HAVE MAT. ADVERSE EFFECT ON RESULTS

First Commonwealth Financial Corp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 39.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold 2,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 3,953 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $510,000, down from 6,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $125.6. About 983,999 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR MEETING BEGINS IN FLORIDA; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 6,396 shares to 29,217 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 25,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 15.62 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Optimum Investment holds 19,836 shares. Summit Wealth Lc holds 3,575 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Rmb Capital Ltd Company holds 15,284 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research has 189,726 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) invested 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ghp Inv holds 0.37% or 22,366 shares in its portfolio. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd holds 0.09% or 19,438 shares in its portfolio. Trustco Commercial Bank N Y has 18,286 shares. Moreover, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has 2.08% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 2.61 million shares. Bar Harbor Tru Ser holds 2,805 shares. Amarillo National Bank & Trust reported 2,042 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. North Star Asset Management stated it has 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fairfield Bush And invested 0.13% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.12 million shares or 2.64% less from 20.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl Inc stated it has 668,573 shares. 138,068 are owned by Acadian Asset Management Ltd. Kestrel Investment Management reported 1.27% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 15,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 11,893 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 17,866 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 2.07M shares. United Kingdom-based Legal General Group Public Limited Co has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Invesco holds 80,469 shares. Francisco Ptnrs Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.2% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 233,068 shares. 30,970 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. Amer Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). First Trust Lp has 34,178 shares.

