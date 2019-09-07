United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder First Commonwealth Financial Has Cut Its Stake as Share Value Declined; Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Shareholder Marsico Capital Management Lifted Its Holding by $701,888 as Valuation Declined

First Commonwealth Financial Corp decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 39.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold 2,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 3,953 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $510,000, down from 6,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.69. About 1.97M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.95 TO $7.15, EST. $7.07; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 21,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 138,216 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, up from 116,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.1. About 283,008 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG); 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Healthcare Services; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 23/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Volume Surges More Than 11 Times Average; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.00; 14/05/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold HCSG shares while 80 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 75.18 million shares or 3.36% less from 77.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Lp holds 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) or 6,240 shares. Marsico Cap Ltd Com reported 138,216 shares. Boston Prtn has 0% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Eaton Vance stated it has 6,563 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Wendell David Assoc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership stated it has 35,377 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Advisory Network Limited Com owns 316 shares. Regions reported 0% stake. Moreover, Geode Cap Management Lc has 0.01% invested in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Aperio Grp Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 1.18M shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited reported 12,683 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,526 shares to 135,639 shares, valued at $77.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 41,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,069 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osher Van De Voorde Inv Mgmt invested 3.92% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rosenbaum Jay D stated it has 9,143 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Rbf Capital Lc invested 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The California-based Grassi Management has invested 1.12% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 2.67M shares. Drexel Morgan holds 1.48% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 12,907 shares. State Bank Of America De holds 0.34% or 16.93 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Donaldson Mgmt Limited Co has 0.25% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust owns 2,000 shares. 63,242 were reported by Richard Bernstein Ltd Llc. Johnson Counsel Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 28,373 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 0.1% or 4,395 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Com invested in 6,632 shares. Veritas Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 2,895 shares in its portfolio.