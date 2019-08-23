United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Family Management Has Upped Its Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined While Private Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Stake

Family Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 6,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 25,696 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 19,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $127.96. About 1.45M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – UTX DETAILS EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN REGULATORY FILING; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 10/04/2018 – Intelligence From Every Angle: UTC Aerospace Systems Launches Intelligent Service, Prognostics And Health Management Solution To Improve Dispatch Reliability; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’

Private Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Advisors Inc bought 269 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48 million, up from 5,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $893.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.33M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – In the email, Amazon told merchants to sell on the third-party marketplace instead; 06/04/2018 – MNUCHIN: IN DISCUSSIONS WITH POST OFFICE OVER AMAZON; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON’S BEZOS SAYS 2017 WAS BEST YEAR YET FOR HARDWARE SALES; 02/04/2018 – The Nasdaq composite entered correction territory as Amazon led the way lower for tech; 22/05/2018 – Amazon bans customers for returning too many items, according to a report; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said on Thursday it had been raided by the Japan Fair Trade Commission on suspicion of possible anti-trust violation; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness following i investigation – but scores more; 01/05/2018 – President Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Plans New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated invested in 10,264 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has 296,198 shares. Moreover, Dillon And Assoc Inc has 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 188 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc reported 0.33% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Checchi Capital Advisers Limited accumulated 0.76% or 3,669 shares. Patten Patten Tn reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lesa Sroufe & Com holds 351 shares. Victory Capital Management reported 54,963 shares. Glacier Peak Cap Limited Liability Company holds 2.82% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,736 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 52,820 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 139 shares stake. Spectrum Group Inc Inc holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,997 shares. The Virginia-based Palladium Prns Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Thomas White Limited owns 1,311 shares.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $231.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,794 shares to 55,683 shares, valued at $6.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,932 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 110,874 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. 365 were reported by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Jnba Financial Advsrs stated it has 1,060 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd holds 0.28% or 7,681 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Investment Advisors invested 0.37% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,807 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Alabama-based Leavell Inv Management has invested 0.45% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Boston Rech Incorporated holds 30,956 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership invested in 250,137 shares. Papp L Roy Assocs invested 0.8% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pictet North America Sa has 0.03% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Advisor Prtn Llc has invested 0.34% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Wealthquest Corporation has invested 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 0.15% or 2.67M shares. Shine Advisory Services invested in 0.05% or 768 shares.