United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Edge Wealth Management Has Increased Stake by $2.66 Million; Origin Asset Management Llp Boosted Its Position in Essent Group LTD (ESNT) by $2.67 Million

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 392.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 20,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 26,069 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 5,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $126.68. About 1.95M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 30/05/2018 – Otis Signs Historic Escalator Contract with SNCF French Rail; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 26/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC approves single-year rate plan for Avista customers; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition; 04/05/2018 – UTC gains EU antitrust approval to buy Rockwell Collins; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 876.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 69,077 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, up from 7,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $47.64. About 788,376 shares traded or 28.69% up from the average. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR $100 MLN UNCOMMITTED LINE THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT BORROWERS’ OPTION SO LONG AS BORROWERS RECEIVE COMMITMENTS; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN

Edge Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $803.39 million and $405.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patrick Industries Inc (NASDAQ:PATK) by 7,000 shares to 39 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aldebaran Fincl reported 10,470 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Toth Financial Advisory Corp reported 90 shares. Kistler stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Com invested in 5,374 shares. 10,875 were reported by Jump Trading Limited Co. Third Point Ltd Liability reported 6.48 million shares or 9.29% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar has invested 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.15% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 9,840 shares. Twin Mgmt invested in 0.65% or 101,760 shares. Connors Investor accumulated 82,238 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Brown Advisory Securities Lc holds 34,956 shares. Founders Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 3.22% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 274,918 shares. East Coast Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.16% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Assetmark accumulated 3,213 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 5,850 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Raymond James And Associates holds 62,636 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 89,752 were reported by Bluemar Capital Mgmt Limited Liability. Howe & Rusling reported 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Zacks Inv Management has invested 0.05% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 7,123 shares. Nordea invested in 110,884 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 11,484 shares. Midas Mngmt has invested 0.21% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Baltimore accumulated 83,364 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt reported 17,300 shares stake. Mutual Of America Ltd Com owns 2,350 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Renaissance Technology has invested 0.05% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Schroder Invest Mgmt Group Inc owns 61,680 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Financial Bank invested in 0.1% or 341,290 shares.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,300 shares to 160,559 shares, valued at $25.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 95,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,100 shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

