United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Dearborn Partners Increased Stake by $475,648; Mitchell Group Trimmed Stake in Valero Energy (VLO) by $813,120 as Share Price Declined

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 27.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 9,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,800 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, down from 35,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 2.71M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – $170 MLN PROJECT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2020; 28/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281217 – VALERO PARTNERS PORT ARTHUR; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282631 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 13/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY LARGE HYDROCRACKER OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER RESTART; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy first-quarter profit jumps 54 pct; 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282586 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery hit by blast, fire; 27/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282866 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT; 27/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI EAST EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT

Dearborn Partners Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc bought 3,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,540 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.17M, up from 183,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $135.63. About 2.21M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. 10,089 United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares with value of $1.25M were sold by Amato Elizabeth B. Dumais Michael R sold 9,620 shares worth $1.15M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamel Assocs holds 16,462 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Sit Invest Associate Inc accumulated 33,040 shares. Qci Asset New York has invested 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Centurylink Invest Management invested in 0.69% or 13,128 shares. Curbstone Management Corporation holds 0.89% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 25,440 shares. Metropolitan Life New York owns 33,468 shares. Silvercrest Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.14% or 112,143 shares in its portfolio. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Llc owns 250,068 shares or 1.73% of their US portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 113,027 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Eagle Ridge holds 0.93% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 49,170 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated accumulated 1,480 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset holds 0.2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 92,419 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.17% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bb&T Secs Ltd reported 447,643 shares. Savings Bank Of The West owns 65,592 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,746 shares to 65,072 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) by 6,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,534 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.47% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). First National Co reported 0.91% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Moreover, Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 11,423 shares. 4.58M are owned by Goldman Sachs. Nordea Inv Mngmt accumulated 2.01 million shares. Cwm Ltd holds 0% or 2,566 shares. 17,687 are held by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc De. Tiemann Invest Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.18% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). First Commonwealth Fincl Pa accumulated 3,876 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors holds 179 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 73,449 were accumulated by Meritage Port Management. Moreover, Legacy Private Trust has 0.05% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 4,854 shares. Adage Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 713,400 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 1.19M shares or 0.27% of the stock. Laurion Cap Mngmt Lp owns 64,333 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $84,970 activity.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,515 shares to 74,885 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.