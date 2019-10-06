United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Cwm Has Boosted Stake by $1.05 Million as Valuation Declined; Stonebridge Capital Management Increased Its Davita Com (DVA) Position by $626,080

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Davita Inc Com (DVA) by 118.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 11,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% . The institutional investor held 20,617 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, up from 9,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Davita Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $56. About 951,918 shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 14.27% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 03/05/2018 – DAVITA INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.85 BLN VS. $2.63 BLN; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT THAT PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM WILL CLOSE IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S: HEALTHCARE QUARTERLY LOOKS AT CREDIT IMPACT OF PLANNED MERGERS IN US HEALTHCARE; 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC REPORTS 22.1 PCT STAKE IN DAVITA INC AS OF MAY 3, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 16/05/2018 – DaVita Teammates Volunteer with Bridge of Life and the Syrian American Medical Society to Support Health Care Needs of Syrian R; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Continues to Expect Pending Transaction Will Close in 2018; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 20/04/2018 – DaVita Medical Insights Podcast Celebrates a Year of Physician-Led Discussions about Kidney Health

Cwm Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 152% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 8,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 13,434 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75 million, up from 5,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.21. About 1.82M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52, BOOSTS VIEW; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 19/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – “HAYES INTENDS TO CONTINUE TO REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXECUTING UTC’S PRIORITIES FOR YEARS TO COME”; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82 million and $253.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,250 shares to 30,071 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,639 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold DVA shares while 130 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 141.20 million shares or 0.95% more from 139.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,990 are owned by Coastline Tru. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc reported 96,660 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 26,294 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company accumulated 137,047 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 75 were reported by Farmers Merchants Invests Inc. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 32,301 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Parkside Bankshares reported 0% stake. Ww Asset Management invested 0.03% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Ameritas Invest Prns Inc invested in 2,330 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation invested in 0.02% or 99,261 shares. Icon Advisers Co holds 19,700 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA). Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) for 400 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 232,715 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leavell Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.42% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.34% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 923,122 shares. 50,584 are held by Moreno Evelyn V. Edgemoor Investment Advisors holds 0.03% or 2,080 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Coho Prns Ltd has invested 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Altrinsic Global Advisors Limited Com holds 0.57% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 94,931 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 1.58% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Creative Planning holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 99,449 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd owns 0.07% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,812 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Com invested in 0.12% or 955,577 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd has invested 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pure Fincl Advsrs Inc accumulated 3,767 shares. Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas accumulated 0.03% or 2,213 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Inc Ca accumulated 1,634 shares. Cibc Asset owns 88,803 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $6.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 7,256 shares to 47,045 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 201,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 767,879 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).