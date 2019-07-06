United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Cumberland Partners LTD Decreased Its Position by $1.17 Million; Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Cut Holding in Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP) as Market Valuation Declined

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 9,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 173,378 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.35M, down from 182,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 3.51M shares traded or 2.39% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 12/03/2018 – NEW DELHI (Reuters) — India’s aviation regulator on Monday ordered immediate grounding of certain Airbus A320neo aircraft operated by IndiGo Airlines and GoAir fitted with Pratt & Whitney engines made by United Technologies Corp; 16/05/2018 – UTC Aerospace Systems Enhances Aircraft Intelligence To Improve Fleet Operations And Passenger Experience; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES OPTIMISTIC ABOUT ABILITY OF SUPPLY CHAIN TO MEET INCREASING ENGINE PRODUCTION-CFO; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 6.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 77,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.12M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $818.80 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 192,607 shares traded. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 41.70% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Partners L.P. Interim results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $74.2M, EST. $81.2M; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG: Brian Tienzo Will Step Dn as CFO of Golar, Named CEO and CFO of Golar LNG Partners; 05/03/2018 REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. : Common Unit Repurchase Program; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $74.2 MLN VS $101.4 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Adds Aptiv, Exits Golar LNG Partners, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP) by 36,900 shares to 91,300 shares, valued at $2.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 7.27M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP).

Analysts await Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 39.02% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.41 per share. GMLP’s profit will be $17.72M for 11.55 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Golar LNG Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 92.31% EPS growth.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 EPS, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75B for 16.32 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Amato Elizabeth B also sold $1.25M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Tuesday, February 5.

