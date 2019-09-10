United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Creative Planning Has Decreased Stake as Valuation Declined; Ashfield Capital Partners Decreased Holding in Cerner (CERN) by $1.64 Million as Share Price Rose

Creative Planning decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning sold 2,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 98,257 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.66 million, down from 100,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.95. About 162,740 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 16/03/2018 – CORRECT: UNITED TECH SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $6.85-$7.10, EST. $7.12; 27/04/2018 – Airbus says aims to cut CSeries costs, sell “big volumes”; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 23/05/2018 – United Tech: Most Job Openings Will Result From Retirements, Normal Turnover; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 46.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc sold 28,799 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 33,111 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 61,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $66.26. About 41,521 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q New Business Bookings Between $1.350B-$1.55B; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Adj EPS 59c-Adj EPS 61c

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $192.17 million for 28.08 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&Co Inc holds 0.33% or 52,224 shares in its portfolio. 3.18M were accumulated by Arrowstreet Cap Partnership. Inv Services Of America Inc has 2.07% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Jnba Fincl Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 644 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd reported 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Stanley holds 73,869 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Advisory Ser owns 50,981 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel Incorporated invested in 24,475 shares. Whittier Of Nevada has 0.02% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Mufg Americas Holdg Corporation holds 0% or 384 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Incorporated (Ca) stated it has 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). 346,377 were reported by National Pension. Moreover, St Johns Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 200 shares. Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Fjarde Ap has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Ashfield Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.94B and $911.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,005 shares to 54,482 shares, valued at $14.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 6,840 shares to 9,726 shares, valued at $717,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 4,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI).